Canvassier
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
    • Elegancy TV Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Multicolored
    Elegancy TV Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Multicolored
    Elegancy TV Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood Multicolored
    +2
    Elegancy TV Unit
    Modern Wall Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Modern living room Engineered Wood Multicolored
    Modern Wall Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Modern living room Engineered Wood Multicolored
    Modern Wall Unit
    Luxury Wall Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Modern living room Engineered Wood Multicolored
    Luxury Wall Unit, Canvassier Canvassier Modern living room Engineered Wood Multicolored
    Luxury Wall Unit

    We are a furniture design studio focused on ultra-modern, bespoke furniture design. Our designs aim to disrupt the conformity of primitive shapes and to modernise with art, texture and color. Our furniture is seen as pieces of art that articulate the space they are set in. We also specialise in interior design and decoration, especially ultra-modern spaces!

    Services
    • Furniture
    • Modern Furniture
    • Bespoke
    • Furniture Design
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    955 Toneel Road, Unit F
    2057 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-720739977 canvassier.co.za
