Triumphant Zoe Property
Real Estate Agents in Sandton, South Africa
Reviews
    • Triumphant Zoe is a place where we bring your plans to life. We have experience in residential , retail, mixed used developments, refurbishment, hotels, airports and water treatment plants.

    We believe in removing limitations out of the equation and exceeding your expectations by providing a service that is of a high caliber of quality, that is cost effective as well as delivering results timely.

    Triumphant Zoe Property was founded in February 2019 as a 100% women, youth and black owned company and a level 1 BB-BEE (135% Contributor). Tryfina Kgokong the founder and CEO is a Professional Quantity Surveyor registered with (SACQSP & MRICS) and has +12 years experience in property including:

    Property Development| Property Investment| Quantity Surveying| Project Management| Feasibility Studies| Cost Planning & Estimates| Procurement| Cost Management| Contractual Control| Refurbishment| Value Engineering| Project Coordination.

    Vision: Triumphant Zoe (Pty) Ltd aims to be the leading and preferred service provider in Quantity Surveying.

    Mission: At Triumphant Zoe (Pty) Ltd we endeavor to make a difference in the world by providing property development solutions to enhance the lifestyle of communities locally and internationally as well as the empowerment of women increasing their participation in the property industry.

    Our differentiating factors:

    - We can assist in making your building green compliant

    • We use the most up-to-date technology saving

    • you time and money and improved efficiency

    • Our services are encapsulated in such a way

    • to provide a ‘go-to-service’

    • Highly qualified and skilled professionals

    • 13+ years of experience

    • International projects leading to diversity and

    • compliance in other countries

    • Worked on various projects including

    • International Property Groups

    • Pro-active problem solving

    • Fast turn-around

    • Value Engineering: suggesting alternatives


    Tryfina Kgokong: Founder & CEO qualifications include: Bsc Hons Quantity Surveying (UCT), MBA (USB), PDP (UCT-GSB)


    Professional Memberships - PrQS (SACQSP), (PMAQS), (MRICS), AP (GBCSA)

    Professional Associations - YIPA, WPN, SAIBPP, SAPOA, GBCSA,IoDSA


    Services
    Quantity Surveyor, Construction company, and Property developer
    Service areas
    Sandton and South Africa
    Address
    1st Floor, 345 Rivonia Road, Rivonia
    2129 Sandton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-642749886 property.triumphantzoe.com
