Avenue Properties
Real Estate Agents in Kroonstad, South Africa
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Avenue Properties
    Avenue Properties is a young and vibrant real estate agency that is committed to serving our community with the best service in real estate. We make dreams come true and help people find the best home suited to their needs in which they can build beautiful memories with family and friends. Whether you are buying, selling, or renting Avenue Properties is the right agency for you. Contact us today!
    Services
    real estate and Properties
    Service areas
    Kroonstad and South Africa
    Address
    26 Brand Street
    9500 Kroonstad, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-875500733 www.avenueproperties.co.za
