Adorn Upholstery
Textiles & Upholstery in Kempton Park, South Africa
    For the past few years, Adorn has become a well-known Upholstery Business on the East Rand. What started out as a hobby has now become our passion and we're delighted to share it with you. We’re proud to have produced years of happy customers and look forward to continuing our work for years to come! ​

    Great service begins with great people and industry experience, which is why our staff is handpicked and well trained. We’re a team of dedicated people with a genuine desire to ensure that your experience with us is easy, convenient, and satisfying. Come, visit us, and get to know us better. Have questions? Give us a call, or email us!



    Services
    • Upholstery
    • Furniture Restoration
    • Steel Work
    • Furniture Manufacturing
    • Motor Trimming
    • DIY Workshops
    • Kids Furniture
    • Furniture Design
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng, Kempton Park, and South Africa
    Address
    34a seventh ave
    1619 Kempton Park, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-718042850 www.adornupholstery.co.za
