B-Tec Construction Group is a 100% black own business that carries out both domestic and commercial construction, for those that have small or large building needs, we provide an end to end customer experience that includes greet staffing, budgeting, seamless communication, quality work and result.
- Services
- Home Building Services
- Service areas
- Pietermaritzburg
- Address
-
Armitage Road Block B, Bird Sanctualy
3201 Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-672273432 Www.b-tecconstructiongroup.co.za
Legal disclosure
Building Construction