Centurion Mini Skip Hire
Rubbish Removal in Pretoria, South Africa
Reviews (0)
    Centurion Mini Skip Hire
    Centurion Mini Skip Hire

    At Centurion Mini Skip Hire, we have waste removal skips for hire in Pretoria and surrounds that is perfect for both residential and commercial use. Whether you are doing home alterations and need an efficient way to remove rubble or landscaping of your garden and need to dump your garden waste, our mini skips are a trouble-free, affordable way to get rid of your unwanted refuse. Our skip bins are small enough to deliver to areas where larger skips cannot go, making it convenient for both residential complexes and commercial sites where space is limited.


    Areas we cover:

    Lynnwood, Pretoria, Pretoria East, Pretoria North, Pretoria West, Pretoria East, Faerie Glen, Moreleta Park, Centurion


    Website:

    https://www.starskips.co.za/mini-skips-hire-centurion-rubble-waste-removal


    Address :

    179 Nkwe Rd, Tierpoort, Pretoria, Gauteng 0056


    Phone Number:

    0739815168


    Contact Email ID:

    info@starskips.co.za


    Services
    • skip hire
    • waste removal
    • mini skips
    • home
    • gardening
    • renovations
    Service areas
    Pretoria and South Africa
    Address
    179 Nkwe Rd, Tierpoort
    0056 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-739815168 www.starskips.co.za/mini-skips-hire-centurion-rubble-waste-removal
