Vanilla Kitchens enjoys seeing client’s dreams for their living spaces become a reality. This requires meticulous attention to detail, regular communication and team work between all parties involved.

We are constantly getting new material samples and use this to design and create practical space solutions to suit the client’s specifications.

We are interested in the manufacturing and development of new products and enjoy keeping up with industry trends. Having been in the home improvement industry for 15 years, we have a strong realization of the importance of product quality and consistent customer care.