Vanilla Kitchens
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Johannesburg, South Africa
    Vanilla Kitchens enjoys seeing client’s dreams for their living spaces become a reality. This requires meticulous attention to detail, regular communication and team work between all parties involved.

    We are constantly getting new material samples and use this to design and create practical space solutions to suit the client’s specifications.

    We are interested in the manufacturing and development of new products and enjoy keeping up with industry trends. Having been in the home improvement industry for 15 years, we have a strong realization of the importance of product quality and consistent customer care.

    Services
    • KitchenCupboards
    • Built In Cupboards
    • Vanities
    • Bespoke Cupboards
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    54 Andries Pretorius Rd, Eastleigh, Edenvale
    1610 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-731427908 vanillakitchens.co.za
