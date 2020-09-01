Imaginarium Studio Living is the lifestyle devision of Imaginarium the Studio, an agency offering creative consulting services. Twin sisters and artists, Alouette and Alvira Ferreira, started Imaginarium as the all encompassing brand for their creative endeavors. With the moto “life is art” always in the back of their minds, Studio Living is the logical outcome for a way of life for the founders.





Studio Living has a focus on retro modern and mid-century modern design. Items are either locally made with quality materials and craftsmanship or second hand rescues that have been restored.





Ethos

In all of Imaginarium Studio Living’s endeavors, the goal is to support and stimulate local South African creatures or to restore second hand items and reduce waste. This is possible while creating a beautiful life. Don’t reduce your standards, strive to be better.



