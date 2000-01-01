We’re driven and dedicated to the beauty of aesthetics, and have been primarily involved in the residential and leisure market now also offering Executive Spaces, an online store, and extensive Build and Civils experience for a ‘ground up’ solution.
In 2000, we entered the market trading under the Wanda-Michelle Interiors name and began focusing on renovations, refurbishments and upgrades.
Twenty years later, our extensive experience and keen eye for detail has resulted in our solid reputation built around a business that represents savvy design, innovative thinking and tailor-made brilliance.
We work on projects both locally and internationally and this diverse footprint gives our design a pioneering edge.
- Services
- HomeInterior Design
- Office interior design
- Interior Design and Decoration
- Hotel Interior Design
- Interior Design and Decor
- Home Renovations
- Space Planning
- Project Management
- Interior Design Studio
- Show all 9 services
We have however been featured in several magazines, on Top Billing and Home Channel and will be featuring on Finest Homes in the new year. It is our intention to submit a few of our latest projects and bespoke furniture for competition in 2020. Our work is inviting more and more accolades and interest internationally and is certainly worthy of awards.
