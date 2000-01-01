We’re driven and dedicated to the beauty of aesthetics, and have been primarily involved in the residential and leisure market now also offering Executive Spaces, an online store, and extensive Build and Civils experience for a ‘ground up’ solution.





In 2000, we entered the market trading under the Wanda-Michelle Interiors name and began focusing on renovations, refurbishments and upgrades.





Twenty years later, our extensive experience and keen eye for detail has resulted in our solid reputation built around a business that represents savvy design, innovative thinking and tailor-made brilliance.





We work on projects both locally and internationally and this diverse footprint gives our design a pioneering edge.