24 Hour Contractors Group is a veteran maintenance and repair contractor, that works with some of the largest and most critical retailers and property groups in the country.
With a management team boasting over 13 years combined hands on experience in the various disciplines it employs, its clients can look forward to fast and reliable service .
No job is too big or too small. Whether your needs fall under the corporate, commercial, domestic or industrial sector, you need to look no further for a dependable maintenance and repair service provider.
We supply, fit ,upgrade and repairs. Quality and guarantee service is what we give.
Our goals is to expand our company and provide more job opportunities, helping boost our economy and we aim to provide quality and professional services to all our clients.
We currently service the Gauteng Areas.
- Services
- Electric fence contractors
- Painting contractors
- Garage doors installation
- Garage doors repairs
- Garage Door motors
- Gate motor repair
- gate motor installation
- House painting contractors
- residential painting contractors
- interior painting contractors
- exterior paintings CONTRACTORS
- Electric fence repairs
- Service areas
- Fourways
- Bryaston
- Randburg
- Sandton
- Woodmead
- Gallo manner
- Kyalami
- Midrand
- Honeydew
- Johannesburg
- South Africa
- Address
Unit 9 Riverside view
2055 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-788230168 www.contractorsgroup.co.za
24 Hour Contractors Group is a company devoted to helping people with thier home needs. You will come to rely on our experts to get you through your next home maintenance need. We are also community orienter and wish to uplift your community by providing excellent services throughout. When you need something done around the house and you don't have the expertise or the tools to get the job done, give us a call and we can advise on the best course of action in any circumstances .