24 Hour Contractors Group is a veteran maintenance and repair contractor, that works with some of the largest and most critical retailers and property groups in the country.

With a management team boasting over 13 years combined hands on experience in the various disciplines it employs, its clients can look forward to fast and reliable service .

No job is too big or too small. Whether your needs fall under the corporate, commercial, domestic or industrial sector, you need to look no further for a dependable maintenance and repair service provider.

We supply, fit ,upgrade and repairs. Quality and guarantee service is what we give.

Our goals is to expand our company and provide more job opportunities, helping boost our economy and we aim to provide quality and professional services to all our clients.

We currently service the Gauteng Areas.












































