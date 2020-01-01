Your browser is out-of-date.

Electric Gate Motors Midrand
Garage Doors in Midrand, South Africa
Reviews
Projects

    Swing Gate Motors
    Swing Gate Motors

    Welcome To Electric Gate Motors Midrand a reliable and local Gate Automation Company in Midrand. Established more than a decade ago, Gate Motors Midrand provide various Gate Automation Services. From Installations to repairs and maintenance. Expect quick response times, fast and friendly service and experienced staff. Contact Gate Motors Midrand on 084-029-0305. Midrand Electric Gate Motors also provide other services including. Garage Doors in Midrand. Garage Door Motors in Midrand. Electric Fence in Midrand. Access Control in Midrand. CCTV Security in Midrand as well as Intercom Systems in Midrand.

    Services
    • gate motors midrand
    • electric gate motors midrand
    • gate automation midrand
    • gate motor repairs midrand
    Service areas
    Midrand and South Africa
    Address
    27 Milnerton St, Kyalami Estate
    1684 Midrand, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-840290305 gatemotorsmidrand.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    SSSL Installers SSSL Installers
    SSSL Installers has always been professional and competent. The quality and time frame of receiving results was always reliable as well as efficient.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: May 2020
