AE Studio is a multi-discipline design studio based in the heart of Johannesburg. Creativity and passion are a part of who we are. We pride ourselves on our dedication and high level of integrity. We include our clients in every part of the design process, through clear communication and commitment great things can be achieved.
- Services
- Residential design
- Interior design
- Concept design
- Drafting existing plans
- Commercial design
- Additions and alterations
- Commercial refurbishment
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
Maboneng
2094 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-613080776 aestudio.co.za
We strongly believe that through innovation and creative thinking we can bring about positive change in the world and have an ever lasting impact. We always look for better and more efficient ways of design and making place out of space.