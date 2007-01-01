Fin Depo is a 100% Blacked owned Construction & Civil Engineering Company that has been delivering high quality, reliable construction services since 2014 in Gauteng.
We are registered & licensed contractors with CIDB in all facets of building maintenance and refurbishment, programmed maintenance works and other specialized works.
We have over 6 years of collective experience offering the highest standards for safety, quality, and integrity.
Fin Depo is dedicated to Excellence, we utilize innovative building contraction, maintenance and renovation skills to change and improve the way Projects are designed, managed and built.
- Services
- General Building Architectural Services Built in Units Ceilings Bathroom Upgrades Tiling Paving Painting Gardening Plastering Rubble Removal Plumbing Electrical Gates & Burglar Gates CCTV Electric Fence Security Alarms
- Service areas
- • Soweto • East Rand • West Rand • Johannesburg
- Address
AMR Office Park, 9 Concord E Road, Bedfordview
2007 Johannesburg, South Africa
+27-670757734 www.findepo.co.za