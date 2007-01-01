Your browser is out-of-date.

Fin Depo
General Contractors in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews
Projects

    • Fancy Ceiling , Fin Depo Fin Depo
    Fancy Ceiling
    Auto Sliding Gate, Fin Depo Fin Depo
    Auto Sliding Gate
    Build In Units, Fin Depo Fin Depo
    Build In Units

    Fin Depo is a 100% Blacked owned Construction & Civil Engineering Company that has been delivering high quality, reliable construction services since 2014 in Gauteng.


    We are registered & licensed contractors with CIDB in all facets of building maintenance and refurbishment, programmed maintenance works and other specialized works. 


    We have over 6 years of collective experience offering the highest standards for safety, quality, and integrity. 


    Fin Depo is dedicated to Excellence, we utilize innovative building contraction, maintenance and renovation skills to change and improve the way Projects are designed, managed and built.

    Services
    General Building Architectural Services Built in Units Ceilings Bathroom Upgrades Tiling Paving Painting Gardening Plastering Rubble Removal Plumbing Electrical Gates & Burglar Gates CCTV Electric Fence Security Alarms
    Service areas
    • • Soweto • East Rand • West Rand • Johannesburg
    • Johannesburg
    • South Africa
    Address
    AMR Office Park, 9 Concord E Road, Bedfordview
    2007 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-670757734 www.findepo.co.za
