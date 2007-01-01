Fin Depo is a 100% Blacked owned Construction & Civil Engineering Company that has been delivering high quality, reliable construction services since 2014 in Gauteng.





We are registered & licensed contractors with CIDB in all facets of building maintenance and refurbishment, programmed maintenance works and other specialized works.





We have over 6 years of collective experience offering the highest standards for safety, quality, and integrity.





Fin Depo is dedicated to Excellence, we utilize innovative building contraction, maintenance and renovation skills to change and improve the way Projects are designed, managed and built.