We offer a wide range of carpentery services, from quotes, designs, processing and buying of materials and complete building and finishing. Any wood work required we are the best guys you need. With more than 10years of experience you can count on us.
- Services
- We offer a wide range of carpentery services
- from quotes
- designs
- processing and buying of materials and complete building and finishing. Any wood work required we are the best guys you need. With more than 10years of experience you can count on us.
- Installation
- repair and custom design
- Service areas
- East Rand and Benoni, South Africa
- Address
-
15756 Lubisi Street, Etwatwa Ext 8, Daveyton 1520
1519 Benoni, South Africa
South Africa
+27-614846101
Legal disclosure
We offer a wide range of carpentery services, from quotes, designs, processing and buying of materials and complete building and finishing. Any wood work required we are the best guys you need. With more than 10years of experience you can count on us.