Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
I&#39;d Creative Solutions Pty Ltd
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Benoni, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Witbank kitchen, I'd Creative Solutions Pty Ltd I'd Creative Solutions Pty Ltd
    Witbank kitchen, I'd Creative Solutions Pty Ltd I'd Creative Solutions Pty Ltd
    Witbank kitchen

    We offer a wide range of carpentery services, from quotes, designs, processing and buying of materials and complete building and finishing. Any wood work required we are the best guys you need. With more than 10years of experience you can count on us.

    Services
    • We offer a wide range of carpentery services
    • from quotes
    • designs
    • processing and buying of materials and complete building and finishing. Any wood work required we are the best guys you need. With more than 10years of experience you can count on us.
    • Installation
    • repair and custom design
    Service areas
    East Rand and Benoni, South Africa
    Address
    15756 Lubisi Street, Etwatwa Ext 8, Daveyton 1520
    1519 Benoni, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-614846101
    Legal disclosure

    We offer a wide range of carpentery services, from quotes, designs, processing and buying of materials and complete building and finishing. Any wood work required we are the best guys you need. With more than 10years of experience you can count on us.

      Add SEO element