We are an Architectural firm based in Midrand since 1989.





We are a team of professional people offering a personal service and up to date with all the new council requirements. Malls Design not only provides the services of all Architectural needs,3D Architectural Design and Interior Design but the service of Engineers, Town planners, and Building teams as well.





Malls Design is registered with numerous estates, which have their own design criteria, thus our designs are very flexible.



