Glass &amp; Allied | Aluminium Window &amp; Door Repairs | Window Tinting | Frameless Glass Doors Cape Town
Glass Manufacturers in Cape Town, South Africa
    Glass & Allied are market leaders in the repair and installation of aluminium doors and windows and are proud to do business with an extensive number of reputable enterprises in the Western Cape and surrounds. These companies continue to use our services and products because we pride ourselves in doing things right the first time.

    Services
    • Manufacture and install aluminium windows
    • doors and frames
    • Repair aluminium doors
    • window frames
    • service floor springs
    • locks
    • friction stays
    • Steel repair and restorative work to windows and doors
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Address
    225 Victoria Rd, Salt River
    7925 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-214473113 glassandallied.co.za
