



Founded in Centurion, 6 years ago Ndlovu Electrical is one of the most reputable, trusted, and reliable Electrical Contractors. Through many long and hard hours, the company worked its way up. Each new customer that we work with is welcomed with a lifelong commitment to brighten their lives along the way. We care about what we do and it shows!Today, Ndlovu Electrical is comprised of over 5 contractors serving all districts of Gauteng. We specialize in high-end industrial, residential and commercial properties with a readily available team of licensed master electricians. Our dedicated service department is there to take care of client requests and to keep projects running efficiently. We also offer emergency services to all of our clients.