Iveconprojects.co.za
Home Builders in Johannesburg
    Ivecon Projects is a Johannesburg based construction company Our goal is to have each build well executed and managed, from foundation to occupation. To keep you well informed, confident in and satisfied with each step of your project. We aim to do this by maintaining high-quality workmanship from all involved. We plan and run cost-effective budgets for each process. We work with a trusted network of inspired and reputable suppliers and professionals. We pride ourselves in open communication, honest advice and sensible building practices. We offer you long-term support for future maintenance and expansion projects.
    Services
    Building
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    104 Hendrick Potgieter Road
    1715 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-824483322
