Ivecon Projects is a Johannesburg based construction company Our goal is to have each build well executed and managed, from foundation to occupation. To keep you well informed, confident in and satisfied with each step of your project. We aim to do this by maintaining high-quality workmanship from all involved. We plan and run cost-effective budgets for each process. We work with a trusted network of inspired and reputable suppliers and professionals. We pride ourselves in open communication, honest advice and sensible building practices. We offer you long-term support for future maintenance and expansion projects.

Services Building Service areas Johannesburg Address 104 Hendrick Potgieter Road

1715 Johannesburg

South Africa

+27-824483322