The company name derives from a tree named Copaiba which

represents beauty and liveliness and that is what the team wants to

achieve when decorating a room or living space. We believe spaces should

be stylish, beautiful and also functional.





Copaiba provides professional spectrum of decoration to fulfill

the clients’ needs. Our service includes consultation to understand the

client’s design vision and managing the project to the end. We work

together and have access to great suppliers to ensure nothing but the

best for our customers.





We create beautiful spaces, Your way.