Copaiba Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria, South Africa
    • DOCTORS ROOMS, Copaiba Interiors Copaiba Interiors Study/office Beige
    DOCTORS ROOMS, Copaiba Interiors Copaiba Interiors Classic style bedroom Beige
    DOCTORS ROOMS, Copaiba Interiors Copaiba Interiors Office spaces & stores
    DOCTORS ROOMS

    The company name derives from a tree named Copaiba which

    represents beauty and liveliness and that is what the team wants to

    achieve when decorating a room or living space. We believe spaces should

    be stylish, beautiful and also functional.


    Copaiba provides professional spectrum of decoration to fulfill

    the clients’ needs. Our service includes consultation to understand the

    client’s design vision and managing the project to the end. We work

    together and have access to great suppliers to ensure nothing but the

    best for our customers.


    We create beautiful spaces, Your way.

    Services
    • Wall finishes
    • Space Planning
    • Style development
    • Decorating Accessories
    • Custom made Furniture
    • Sourcing Furniture
    • Upholstery
    • Bedroom interior design
    Service areas
    • Gauteng and North West
    • Pretoria
    • South Africa
    Address
    Lombardy Estate, pretoria
    0084 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-717929928 www.copaiba.co.za
