The company name derives from a tree named Copaiba which
represents beauty and liveliness and that is what the team wants to
achieve when decorating a room or living space. We believe spaces should
be stylish, beautiful and also functional.
Copaiba provides professional spectrum of decoration to fulfill
the clients’ needs. Our service includes consultation to understand the
client’s design vision and managing the project to the end. We work
together and have access to great suppliers to ensure nothing but the
best for our customers.
We create beautiful spaces, Your way.
- Services
- Wall finishes
- Space Planning
- Style development
- Decorating Accessories
- Custom made Furniture
- Sourcing Furniture
- Upholstery
- Bedroom interior design
- Service areas
- Gauteng and North West
- Pretoria
- South Africa
- Address
Lombardy Estate, pretoria
0084 Pretoria, South Africa
South Africa
+27-717929928 www.copaiba.co.za