PETport Cape Town is a Professional Pet Relocation Service is one of the very few CERTIFIED PET TRAVEL contractors in South Africa, with hands on care and knowledge passed down from one generation to the next. It's basically in our blood. We are the foremost choice to transport your fur-babies, fluff-babies and feather-babies. Our consultants have all operated in the pet transfer business sector for many years and are often hired by South African and International periodicals to author articles on pet transport & pet transfer.





The professional services we offer include things like:

Pet Transport

Animal Travel Services

Pet courier

Pet moving service provider

Pet Travel

Pet immigration

Pet emigration

Pet export

Pet import





It may tend tricky doing the online investigation and realising that moving with your beloved pets involves its very own to-do list whilst having to keep within a strict time frame prior to journey. The foremost option would be to get in touch with a competent pet transfer agency to hold your hand through it all to help you in shaping your exact travel requirements.





We also do pet Import into South Africa. Dogs from a few countries (not all) going into South Africa may undergo 14 days quarantine on time of arrival an official government depot. The procedure for dogs coming to South Africa from all countries includes importation permits, prescribed clearances and a set of blood tests in a specified date range just before entry to South Africa. Birds and exotic animals have differing rules to come into South Africa, please speak to us specifically to discuss these specifics. South Africa has some of the most complex entry regulations for dogs and cats globally so correct prep work and absolute compliance with all entry criteria of your furry friend is beyond crucial.