Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PETport Cape Town
Pools & Spas in Cape Town, South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • PETport Cape Town, PETport Cape Town PETport Cape Town
    PETport Cape Town, PETport Cape Town PETport Cape Town
    PETport Cape Town, PETport Cape Town PETport Cape Town
    +4
    PETport Cape Town

    PETport Cape Town - Pet Relocation Service

    Unit 1, Beacon Business Park, 7 Marinus Rd, Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441 

    Phone: 021 824 5288

    Website: https://www.petport.co.za/cape-town/

    Google My Business:  https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12055185036180994250


    PETport Cape Town is a Professional Pet Relocation Service is one of the very few CERTIFIED PET TRAVEL contractors in South Africa, with hands on care and knowledge passed down from one generation to the next. It's basically in our blood. We are the foremost choice to transport your fur-babies, fluff-babies and feather-babies. Our consultants have all operated in the pet transfer business sector for many years and are often hired by South African and International periodicals to author articles on pet transport & pet transfer.


    The professional services we offer include things like:

    Pet Transport

    Animal Travel Services

    Pet courier

    Pet moving service provider

    Pet Travel

    Animal Travel services

    Pet immigration

    Pet emigration

    Pet export

    Pet import


    It may tend tricky doing the online investigation and realising that moving with your beloved pets involves its very own to-do list whilst having to keep within a strict time frame prior to journey. The foremost option would be to get in touch with a competent pet transfer agency to hold your hand through it all to help you in shaping your exact travel requirements.


    We also do pet Import into South Africa. Dogs from a few countries (not all) going into South Africa may undergo 14 days quarantine on time of arrival an official government depot. The procedure for dogs coming to South Africa from all countries includes importation permits, prescribed clearances and a set of blood tests in a specified date range just before entry to South Africa. Birds and exotic animals have differing rules to come into South Africa, please speak to us specifically to discuss these specifics. South Africa has some of the most complex entry regulations for dogs and cats globally so correct prep work and absolute compliance with all entry criteria of your furry friend is beyond crucial.

    Services
    • PETport Cape Town
    • Pet Transport
    • Animal Travel Services
    • Pet courier
    • Pet moving company
    Service areas
    Cape Town, South Africa
    Address
    Unit 1, Beacon Business Park, 7 Marinus Rd, Milnerton
    7441 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-218245288 www.petport.co.za/cape-town
      Add SEO element