PETport Pet Relocation Service belongs the very few REGISTERED PET TRAVEL contractors in South Africa, with hands on attention and expertise passed down from one generation to the next. It's basically in our blood. We are the optimal choice to transport your fur-babies, fluff-babies and feather-babies. Our advisors have all experienced the pet moving business for many years and are often asked by South African and International publications to author articles when it come to pet transport & pet moving.





The business we offer consist of:

Pet Transport

Animal Travel Services

Pet courier

Pet moving company

Pet Travel

Animal Travel services

Pet immigration

Pet emigration

Pet export

Pet import





It may look overwhelming doing the online analysis and understanding that moving with your beloved pets needs its very own to-do list whilst having to keep within a strict time frame prior to vacation. The optimal option would be to contact an experienced pet moving agency to hold your hand through everything to help you in shaping your exact travel requirements.





We also do pet Import into South Africa. Dogs from several countries (not all) entering South Africa may undergo 14 days quarantine on arrival an official government depot. The procedure for dogs coming to South Africa from all countries involves importation permits, prescribed clearances and a set of blood tests in a specified date range before entry to South Africa. Birds and exotic animals have varying rules to come into South Africa, please contact us directly to discuss these specifics. South Africa has some of the most complex entry regulations for dogs and cats globally so correct preparing and absolute compliance with all entry criteria of your furry friend is beyond vital.