Home Design Emporium
Designers in Roodepoort, Gauteng, South Africa
    Mohale Dam Township Lesotho
    Face Brick Double storey Residential Home
    Modern Style Home
    Barn Style Home

    We are an Architectural Design Company specializing in 3D photo realistic rendering of your proposed project, as well as Architectural design . We also specialize in consultancy work advising and assisting with building projects from start to finish, whether it is a revamp of a room or additions and alterations or even a new house.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • 3D Rendering
    • Interior Design
    • Building Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Roodepoort
    • Krugersdorp
    • Randburg
    • Sandton
    • Bryanston
    • Fourways
    • Midrand
    • Johannesburg
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa
    Address
    1 Curlew Close, Wilgeheuwel
    1724 Roodepoort, Gauteng, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-748339561 www.homedesignemporium.co.za
