We are an Architectural Design Company specializing in 3D photo realistic rendering of your proposed project, as well as Architectural design . We also specialize in consultancy work advising and assisting with building projects from start to finish, whether it is a revamp of a room or additions and alterations or even a new house.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- 3D Rendering
- Interior Design
- Building Consultancy
- Service areas
- Roodepoort
- Krugersdorp
- Randburg
- Sandton
- Bryanston
- Fourways
- Midrand
- Johannesburg
- Gauteng
- South Africa
- Show all 10 service areas
- Address
-
1 Curlew Close, Wilgeheuwel
1724 Roodepoort, Gauteng, South Africa
South Africa
+27-748339561 www.homedesignemporium.co.za