At GP Garage Door Repairs Pretoria we are pleased to offer installations and repairs of all types of garage doors. Are you worried because of your broken garage door? Call us and we will reach your home or office right away. We are serving Pretoria 24/7. Our round the clock garage door repair service is also being offered at cost-effective pricing. Whether you have a manual or automatic door installed at your home or office, we will fix your broken garage door affordably. When do you require garage door repairing? Some of the most apparent faults in garage door and its parts:

- Garage door roller is replaced

- Worn out garage door springs

- Garage door pulley wheels need to be replaced

- Broken cables

- Ripped garage door brackets

- Crooked garage door

- And other garage door problems

We provide immediate repair for all kinds of defects in garage doors.

Roller Shutter Doors





We are forever ready to repair commercial and industrial garage doors. Roller shutter doors are common amongst the business owners. The roller shutter doors are fixed by us at unbeatable rates. We are available around the clock thus, your business will never ever be going to halt because of a non-working garage door.

New Doors Supplied and Fitted

When you are going to renovate or get a new office or home building, don't forget to think about the garage. To help make your home or office even more safe, phone GP Garage Door Repairs Pretoria for garage door installations. The new garage installation service provided at GP Garage Door Repairs Pretoria includes the availability of all major brands and styles. Your garage will have the most suitable door installed because our level of customization is very good. We offer installation services for the following kinds of garage doors:





- Roller Garage Doors. These doors need much less maintenance because of the steel material and ergonomic design.





- Sectional Garage Doors. If you want a garage door that can quickly be hidden on the roof, go for sectional doors.





- Aluminium Garage Doors. The aluminium garage doors are the cost-effective alternatives of steel garage doors. Due to humid weather it becomes crucial to have a rust-free door in the Pretoria. Thus, you should always choose an aluminium garage door for your home or office.





- Wooden Garage Doors. Wooden garage doors come in several textures and designs to add a contemporary factor to the garage. The wooden garage doors provided at GP Garage Door Repairs Pretoria are produced with top quality wood and sleek finish.





Panel Garage Doors. Paneled garage doors supplied by GP Garage Door Repairs Pretoria have various designs and patterns.

Automate your garage door opener

Automatic garage doors are best when it involves security. We make it more convenient to access garage doors by providing automation doors and openers.

Our automation services range from:

- InstallationServicing

- Remote controls

- Batteries

- Garage door openers





To get innovative garage door solutions in the Pretoria, contact GP Garage Door Repairs Pretoria.





- Centurion Garage Door Openers. This brand offers some of the most innovative motors and brackets for garage doors.





- Gemini Gate and Garage door motors. If you would like to install a garage door that involves less upkeep, call us for Gemini garage doors and motors.

Places We Service

Rietfontein, Waverley, Villieria, Mountain View, Pretoria Gardens, Elarduspark, Wonderboom, Faerie Glen, Lynnwood, Moreleta Park, Pretoria North.