About GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways

You can count on us to support you with any type of garage door repair. If you are stuck in a predicament and your garage door has stopped working, don't worry! Our experts are available to visit your home or office every day. Affordable emergency garage door repair services. Available 24/7! GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways is experts in repairing manual and automatic doors at the most competitive prices. Why do you need garage door repair? There are many reasons that require a garage door repair expert. Some of them are:

- Roller has replaced

- Broken door springs

- Broken garage door pulley wheels

- Snapped cables

- Broken garage door brackets

- Garage door is not aligned

- And several other problems

We also fix other issues in garage doors.

Roller Shutter Doors





We provide 24-hour roller door repair services for industrial and commercial customers. Nearly every business has roller shutter doors installed in their garages. The roller shutter doors are repaired by us at unbeatable prices. We are readily available around the clock thus, your business will never ever be going to halt as a result of a non-working garage door.

All New Doors Supplied and Fitted

If you are considering shifting to a new home or office, let us know! For branded garage door and motor installation, look no further than GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways. Nearly every kind of garage door is readily available at GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways. The size of garages differs, so does our customizable garage doors. Take a look at the garage doors we install:





- Roller Garage Doors. Made with top quality steel, roller doors are perfect for lifetime usage.





- Sectional Garage Doors. Sectional doors require the smallest space of your garage.





- Aluminium Garage Doors. If you install an aluminium door in your garage, not only it provides safety but also easy to maintain. If you need a garage door that doesn't require maintenance quite often, then opt for aluminium garage doors.





- Wooden Garage Doors. A beautifully crafted wooden garage door can add a touch of aesthetics to your garage. We offer a classic yet modern looking wooden garage door at GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways.





Panel Garage Doors. We offer panelled garage doors in several sizes including 20, 40, and 50 panels per door.

Automate your garage door opener

Automatic garage doors guarantee the best possible security for both, residential and commercial properties. GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways is a one-stop-shop to provide new installations as well as repair of existing garage motors.

We provide numerous garage door automation solutions including but not limited to:

- InstallationServicing

- Remote controls

- Batteries

- Garage door openers





We supply the best-selling garage door automation products to our customers.





- Centurion Garage Door Openers. If you are in need of the Centurion garage door motor and other automation solutions, let us know!





- Gemini Gate and Garage door motors. We stock a wide variety of Gemini garage door motors to offer our clients with the very best automation in Fourways.

Service Areas

Garage door installation, repair, and automation service provider GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways offer professional services all over Fourways.





If you are living in these suburbs and need garage door solutions, contact us!





Contact Us Today

GP Garage Door Repairs Fourways has established itself in offering the best garage door repair and installation solutions in Fourways. Transform your garage today!

Sandton, Fourways, Dainfern, Broadacres, Witkoppen, North Riding, Kya Sand, Magaliessig.