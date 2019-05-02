Your browser is out-of-date.

Nono Cr8xions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pretoria
    • Modern Farm house, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions Dining roomChairs & benches Ceramic White
    Modern Farm house, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Modern Farm house, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions Living roomFireplaces & accessories Ceramic Multicolored
    Modern Farm house
    Earthy green living, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Grey
    Earthy green living, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions Living roomSofas & armchairs Copper/Bronze/Brass
    Earthy green living, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions Living roomTV stands & cabinets Paper Green
    +1
    Earthy green living
    Traditional modern with a hint of red, Midrand, Johnnesburg, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions BedroomBeds & headboards Cotton Red
    Traditional modern with a hint of red, Midrand, Johnnesburg, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions BedroomTextiles Cotton Black
    Traditional modern with a hint of red, Midrand, Johnnesburg, Nono Cr8xions Nono Cr8xions BedroomLighting Bricks Black
    +2
    Traditional modern with a hint of red, Midrand, Johnnesburg

    Nono Cr8xions Interior Specialist is the realization of a lifelong dream for Founder Creative Director, and Designer Mlondi Nkomonde who started the company in March 2019.  The brand is built on the love for homes and the people who live in them. Our designs incorporate the myriad of cultures and traditions with creatively modern styles.

    We Focus on warm minimalist style that creates ultimate comfort, laid-back sophistication, practical spaces and beautiful enjoyable interiors. We manage all creative details, interior decorating and furnishings, technical documentation, procurement, and budget estimates from A to Z.

    Our belief is in Collaboration, positivity, communication and respect. We are future and budget conscious. We source products, labor and materials Locally where suitable, working towards empowering others with the same level of excellence.

    Services
    • Floor Planning
    • 3D Rendering
    • Custome Designs & Furniture
    • Consultation & Budgeting
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Durban KwaZulu Natal, and Pretoria
    Address
    95 Mat Ave, Pretoriuspark, Woodhill,
    0042 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-712716140 nonocr8xions.wixsite.com/nonocr8xions
