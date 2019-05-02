Nono Cr8xions Interior Specialist is the realization of a lifelong dream for Founder Creative Director, and Designer Mlondi Nkomonde who started the company in March 2019. The brand is built on the love for homes and the people who live in them. Our designs incorporate the myriad of cultures and traditions with creatively modern styles.

We Focus on warm minimalist style that creates ultimate comfort, laid-back sophistication, practical spaces and beautiful enjoyable interiors. We manage all creative details, interior decorating and furnishings, technical documentation, procurement, and budget estimates from A to Z.

Our belief is in Collaboration, positivity, communication and respect. We are future and budget conscious. We source products, labor and materials Locally where suitable, working towards empowering others with the same level of excellence.