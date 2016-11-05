Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Grand Design Professionals
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Barnyard Cottage, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals
    Modern Barnyard Cottage, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals
    Modern Barnyard Cottage
    Classical House Design Concept, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals
    Classical House Design Concept, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals
    Classical House Design Concept, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals
    +4
    Classical House Design Concept
    Lynnwood House Concept, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals Modern houses
    Lynnwood House Concept, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals Modern living room
    Lynnwood House Concept, Grand Design Professionals Grand Design Professionals Modern houses
    +2
    Lynnwood House Concept

    Established in Johannesburg, South Africa. Grand Design Professionals (GDP) is a company that prides itself with a wealth of international and local experience in the sectors of property, concept design, project and design management, construction and architecture.

    We provide the perfect balance between aesthetics, function and cost and back it up with an experienced management solution.

    "LIVE IN YOUR DREAM SPACE" is the GDP motto and we offer value solutions at affordable prices.

    So contact your friendly GDP professional today at carl.architect@gmail.com

    Visit our website at: www.granddesignprofessionals.co.za


    Services
    Architectural hous
    Service areas
    • House plans
    • architectural and council approvals
    • Johannesburg
    • South Africa
    Address
    1417 Helderburg, Bergbron, Roodepoort
    1709 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-677274935 www.granddesignprofessionals.co.za
      Add SEO element