Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Isolumba Solutions
Electricians in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Isolumba Solutions provides residential installations, repair as well as maintenance and our team of qualified electricians ensure that every job, no matter the size and complexity is carried out in a safe and professional manner

    Commercial & Residential Electrical Installation

    For residential or commercial building construction, you’ll need an experienced electrician who can handle your new electrical installations safely and reliably. It’s crucial that new wiring and electrical equipment is installed properly the first time, so problems don’t develop along the way

    Electrical Repairs

    If your home or business has flickering or dimming lights, switches working improperly, low energy efficiency, or other electrical issues, we are here to help. We offer troubleshooting, service panel upgrades, and repair services to help your electrical systems work at their optimal level while fulfilling and exceeding the requirements of code.

    Electric Fence Installation

    We take care of all your fencing needs from choosing the right fence for your situation to the electric fence installation itself

    Gate Automation

    We keep up with the latest gate automation technology in order to provide you with the best possible solution

    Service areas
    Johannesburg and South Africa
    Address
    152 De Villiers St
    2190 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-663413323
      Add SEO element