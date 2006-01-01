Luvuyo Creations & Interiors was founded by Bongani Ngwane in 2006. We started as supplies of office and home furniture. We later diverted our focus and business to corporate and residential interior designs. We are a controlled, managed and consulting company. We have in house specialized associate, whom we work with on project to project basis.

Services Commercial and Residential Service areas Durban and South Africa Address 94 Florida Road, Morningside

3610 Durban, South Africa

South Africa

+27-611725268 www.archilogoluvuyodesign.com