Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Luvuyo Creations
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durban, South Africa
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Private client in Ballito, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations
    Private client in Ballito, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations
    Private client in Ballito, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations
    +5
    Private client in Ballito
    Naseema in Umhlanga, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations Small kitchens
    Naseema in Umhlanga, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations Small kitchens
    Naseema in Umhlanga, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations Small kitchens
    +2
    Naseema in Umhlanga
    Private client in Westville, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations
    Private client in Westville, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations
    Private client in Westville, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations
    Private client in Westville
    Private client, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations Built-in kitchens
    Private client, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations Kitchen units
    Private client, Luvuyo Creations Luvuyo Creations Small kitchens
    +1
    Private client
    Luvuyo Creations & Interiors was founded by Bongani Ngwane in 2006. We started as supplies of office and home furniture. We later diverted our focus and business to corporate and residential interior designs. We are a controlled, managed and consulting company. We have in house specialized associate, whom we work with on project to project basis.
    Services
    Commercial and Residential
    Service areas
    Durban and South Africa
    Address
    94 Florida Road, Morningside
    3610 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-611725268 www.archilogoluvuyodesign.com
      Add SEO element