Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Archileisure
Architects in Meyerton, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We provide a wide range of architectural design service

    tailored to meet your individual requirements, with an innovative approach to

    deliver an optimum design from concept to construction.  The complexity

    and square meter range of the project does not determine our quality of

    service, so weather you want to do a large new design, or a small addition, we

    can assist.

     With our extended team, we will be able to cater for

    your exact needs including Engineers & Municipal Approval, 3D’s and

    marketing material


     We offer a comprehensive solution for As – Built

    plans for existing structures, we can provide you with a fast solution.


    Whether its because you’ve been summoned to get plans

    submitted, in the process of selling your property, or just want to comply with

    regulations, we can assist.


     We have over 15 Years of experience with a vast

    network of service providers available in the Gauteng area, SACAP Registered,

    and ready for your project.

    Services
    House plans and Architecture
    Service areas
    Meyerton, South Africa
    Address
    Shop 28, Oudewerf, 411 Galloway Street
    1929 Meyerton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-636900166 www.archileisure.co.za
      Add SEO element