We provide a wide range of architectural design service
tailored to meet your individual requirements, with an innovative approach to
deliver an optimum design from concept to construction. The complexity
and square meter range of the project does not determine our quality of
service, so weather you want to do a large new design, or a small addition, we
can assist.
With our extended team, we will be able to cater for
your exact needs including Engineers & Municipal Approval, 3D’s and
marketing material
We offer a comprehensive solution for As – Built
plans for existing structures, we can provide you with a fast solution.
Whether its because you’ve been summoned to get plans
submitted, in the process of selling your property, or just want to comply with
regulations, we can assist.
We have over 15 Years of experience with a vast
network of service providers available in the Gauteng area, SACAP Registered,
and ready for your project.
- Services
- House plans and Architecture
- Service areas
- Meyerton, South Africa
- Address
-
Shop 28, Oudewerf, 411 Galloway Street
1929 Meyerton, South Africa
South Africa
+27-636900166 www.archileisure.co.za