Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
VC Fencing
Fencing & Gates in Paarl, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • VC Fencing
    Click to complete

    WE OFFER 5 TYPES OF

    FENCING!

    PALISADE FENCING

    WELDED MESH FENCING

    SECURITY FENCING

    PERIMETER WALLS

    WIRE FENCING

    Are you looking for a fencing contractor that can provide you with fencing, palisade

    fencing, perimeter walls and wire fencing? Call us today.

    VC Fencing is owned and operated by Vermeulen Consortium Pty.

    We provide a professional fencing service. we have been in the industry for

    the past 10 years. Contact us today to get a reliable quotation for your fencing project.


    Services
    Fencing and Palisade Fencing
    Service areas
    Paarl and South Africa
    Address
    16 Savoy, Coutrai
    7620 Paarl, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-813870626 vcfencing.com
      Add SEO element