We are a landscaping company that specializes in landscaping for health and wellness outcomes (Alphascaping). We also offer residential landscaping services on credit for projects between R8000 and R150 000 - with affordable monthly repayments over 12 to 48 months depending on a homeowner's credit score.
- Services
- Alphascaping, Landscaping, and Land Rehabilitation
- Service areas
- South Africa and Johannesburg
- Address
-
3711 Kiribati Street, Cosmo City Ext 4
2188 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-722071717 caimanbateleurgrou.wixsite.com/aphascapingcbg
Legal disclosure
Learn more about Alphascaping here : https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/alphascaping-landscaping-create-best-you-farai-mupingo
You can also view pictures of our previous projects here : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1MPNU4sDYpajKxWv_IVlrsXbtxQeXid_Y