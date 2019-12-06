Your browser is out-of-date.

Always Summer Design &amp; Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town, South Africa
Projects

    Always Summer Design & Décor is an Interior Design and Décor studio based in Cape Town, South Africa. Our style is fresh, sophisticated and inspired by the latest trends, yet functional and practical for everyday life. We specialise in complete home renovations and design and can assist with anything from choosing architectural elements, designing kitchens, bathrooms, floors, doors, hardware and accessories and decor. We also cater for the hospitality industry and can assist with carrying out renovations or decorative updates to Air B&B rentals, holiday homes and guesthouses.We only take on a select number of clients at any given time to ensure our full focus is on each project and that our clients are satisfied with the end result. We want you to feel like your property speaks to who you are and be a space where you can thrive in - it’s the place you call home

    and we want you to LOVE it.

    • Renovations
    • Decor
    • Design
    • Accompanied shopping trips
    • e-design
    • moodboards
    • sampleboards
    • layouts
    • extensions
    • kitchen design
    • bathroom design
    Cape Town and South Africa
    7560 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-767155771
