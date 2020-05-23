The Renovation Guy (Pty) Ltd, offers a variety of services in the building & construction industry. We are the specialist you have been looking for, specializing in, but not limited to, the following services:





Flush plastered ceilings * Ceilings & Partitions * Acoustic Ceilings & Partitions including glass * Feature bulkheads * Light troughs * Cornices * Fire rated doors, partitions & ceilings * Laying ceilings * Floating ceilings * Feature Partition walls * Rhinolite plastering * Painting * Aluminium windows & doors * Frame-less Glass.





All our services include:





Project Management & Site Supervision * General Building & Maintenance * Aluminium Windows & Doors * Renovations' & Alterations * Ceilings & Partitions * Roofing Systems * * Tiling & Flooring * Feature Walls & Cladding's * Patios & Pergolas * Painting * Plastering & Skimming * Add-on's & New Developments * Boundary Walls * Concrete Slabs & Screed's * Demolition & Removals * Foundation's & Underpinning * Fencing * Joinery & Cabinetry * Steel Works * Custom Made Timber Doors & Windows * Qualified & Certified Plumbing & Electrical * Bathroom Revamps * Commercial Office Renovations * Design, Layouts & Drawings * Waterproofing & Damp-proofing * Wall Cladding * Decking & many more.





* Builders Warehouse accredited & verified *building contractor.

* Contractor & good relations with "The Builder Guy (Pty) Ltd"

* Contractor & good relations with "Windoworx (Pty) Ltd"





Our rates are very competitive & more than pleasing within the industry. Our guarantees start as low as 3 years & a maximum of a lifetime on workmanship & quality. (Limited to project scopes).





Call us now for a free* quote or send us an email & we will call you!





*(Charges may apply for travel outside the Gauteng region)











