The Renovation Guy
General Contractors in Roodepoort, South Africa
    • Frameless Shower, The Renovation Guy The Renovation Guy Classic style bathroom Glass Transparent
    Frameless Shower
    Aluminium Sliding Doors, The Renovation Guy The Renovation Guy Sliding doors Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Aluminium Sliding Doors
    A New Shower, The Renovation Guy The Renovation Guy Modern bathroom Tiles Amber/Gold
    A New Shower
    Patio add-on, The Renovation Guy The Renovation Guy Patios Bricks Multicolored
    Patio add-on
    A change to aluminium windows, The Renovation Guy The Renovation Guy Black
    +3
    A change to aluminium windows

    The Renovation Guy (Pty) Ltd, offers a variety of services in the building & construction industry. We are the specialist you have been looking for, specializing in, but not limited to, the following services:


    Flush plastered ceilings * Ceilings & Partitions * Acoustic Ceilings & Partitions including glass * Feature bulkheads * Light troughs * Cornices * Fire rated doors, partitions & ceilings * Laying ceilings * Floating ceilings * Feature Partition walls * Rhinolite plastering * Painting * Aluminium windows & doors * Frame-less Glass.


    All our services include:


    Project Management & Site Supervision * General Building & Maintenance * Aluminium Windows & Doors * Renovations' & Alterations * Ceilings & Partitions * Roofing Systems * * Tiling & Flooring * Feature Walls & Cladding's * Patios & Pergolas * Painting * Plastering & Skimming * Add-on's & New Developments * Boundary Walls * Concrete Slabs & Screed's * Demolition & Removals * Foundation's & Underpinning * Fencing * Joinery & Cabinetry * Steel Works * Custom Made Timber Doors & Windows * Qualified & Certified Plumbing & Electrical * Bathroom Revamps * Commercial Office Renovations * Design, Layouts & Drawings * Waterproofing & Damp-proofing * Wall Cladding * Decking & many more.


    * Builders Warehouse accredited & verified *building contractor.

    * Contractor & good relations with "The Builder Guy (Pty) Ltd"

    * Contractor & good relations with "Windoworx (Pty) Ltd"


    Our rates are very competitive & more than pleasing within the industry. Our guarantees start as low as 3 years & a maximum of a lifetime on workmanship & quality. (Limited to project scopes).


    Call us now for a free* quote or send us an email & we will call you!


    *(Charges may apply for travel outside the Gauteng region)




    Services
    Projects Management as listed in the Company description.
    Service areas
    Roodepoort, Randburg, and Sandton
    Address
    Sjampanje Street, Roodepoort
    1724 Roodepoort, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-837852460 www.homeimprovement4u.co.za/directory/the-renovation-guy-45828.html?fbclid=IwAR0i9QBb_2DxDDXVPZf36ECkFuolTGChAPUFJr0FLbaFBl4Zf5QTR8M6KT4#listing-title
