Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shara Holdings Private Limited
General Contractors in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Shara Holdings Private Limited
    Shara Holdings Private Limited
    Click to complete


    Our Technical team comprises of highly skilled and knowledgeable professionals. We all have one common goal – helping you.We offer same day services and we pride ourselves on the ability to quickly attend to your needs easily with the aid of experience and familiarization with the working environment.Brilliance or nothing.

    Services
    plumbing, electricans, and building maintenance
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Johannesburg, South Africa
    Address
    150 Linden Street
    2031 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-114700581 sharaholdings.co.za
      Add SEO element