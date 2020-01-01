Your browser is out-of-date.

House of Supreme CPT
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Cape Town, South Africa
    Decorative Aluminium Shutters - Yzerfontein, Cape Town
    Lodge Prevoli, Stanford, Cape Town
    HOUSE MARAIS

    SHUTTERS , FLY SCREENS , BLINDS AND CLEAR SECURITY BARS


    House of Supreme manufactures and installs custom-made window treatments including Wood, Decorative Aluminium and Security Shutters, and Custom Aluminium Fly Screens. All these products are locally manufactured at our factory in Johannesburg. We have branches in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and Nelspruit.


    In addition to our bespoke shutters, House of Supreme supplies and installs a range of Blinds & Clear Security Bars. With decades of experience in the industry, our reputation for quality, style and service precedes us.


    Contact House of Supreme today for a quote on superior quality shutters and fly screens that will transform your living spaces.


    Services
    • Security Aluminium Shutters
    • Decorative Aluminium Shutters
    • Fly Screens
    • Clear Armed Bars
    Service areas
    Cape Town and South Africa
    Company awards
    • AWARDS, CLEAR ARMED BARS, HOMEMAKERS EXPO, SECURITY SHUTTERS, SHUTTER SUPREME, SHUTTERS
    • House of Supreme awarded Gold at the 2020 Johannesburg Homemakers Expo
    Address
    42 Taurus Road ,
    7560 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-870751283 houseofsupreme.co.za
