A1 Gate Motor Services
Fencing & Gates in Centurion, South Africa
    • Double Swing Gate Motor Installation, A1 Gate Motor Services A1 Gate Motor Services Double Garage
    Double Swing Gate Motor Installation

    Services we offer is as follow:Gate Automation – Installation & Maintenance on all major brands, makes and models. We Specialize in Slide and Swing Driveway gates. Any shape, any size.Garage Automation – Installation and Maintenance on the following: Roll up, sectional as well as Tip Up Garage doors.Steel Gate Manufacturing and Installation thereof.Garage door Installations and Maintenance – Sectional doors, Roll Up doors and Roller Shutter.Electrical repairs – Cabling, Distribution Board switch replacements, light fitting and switch repairs. Geyser timer switch installation. General Electrical maintenance and Installations. Industrial Timed sirens. Pool Pump Wiring.GSM Intercom Systems / Remote device management / Alarm remotely arm / disarm systemsElectric Fence Installation and Maintenance – Agri and SecurityCCTV Installation, Maintenance and Upgrades. Remote view via Internet App.Burglar Alarm Systems – Install and Maintain. Indoor and perimeter detection solutions. Remote arm and MonitorFor even more services we offer check our Get Quote

     page.

    Services
    • Gate Motor Repair
    • Gate Motor Supply
    • Garage motor repair
    • Garage motor install
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa
    • Centurion, South Africa
    Company awards
    Technician Certification for Centurion Systems
    Address
    592 Theuns Van Niekerk Str, Centurion
    0157 Centurion, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-826867662 a1gatemotor.co.za
