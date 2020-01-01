Storage WISE has been providing a secure and convenient self storage service to domestic and residential customers for more than eleven years. Storage containers can be used for as long or short a period as required. Storage WISE's self storage in Pretoria comprise of brick built garages, conveniently located just outside Irene. Each garage is 6m long by 3m wide by 2.5m high (minimum) and is fitted with its own lockable door. The roll-up door provides full access to the inside of the unit. Security at Storage WISE's premises is provided on a 24/7 basis. Storage WISE's premises are enclosed by steel palisade fencing and the guards are in constant contact with armed response.

Container Conversions Service areas Pretoria and South Africa Address M57, Off R21 Pretoria 0157 South Africa

0062 Pretoria, South Africa

South Africa

+27-120300204 www.storagewise.co.za