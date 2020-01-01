Your browser is out-of-date.

StorageWISE
Building Supplies in Pretoria, South Africa
    • Self Storage, StorageWISE StorageWISE Commercial spaces Bricks Brown
    Self Storage, StorageWISE StorageWISE Commercial spaces Metal Yellow
    Self Storage
    Storage WISE has been providing a secure and convenient self storage service to domestic and residential customers for more than eleven years. Storage containers can be used for as long or short a period as required. Storage WISE's self storage in Pretoria comprise of brick built garages, conveniently located just outside Irene. Each garage is 6m long by 3m wide by 2.5m high (minimum) and is fitted with its own lockable door. The roll-up door provides full access to the inside of the unit. Security at Storage WISE's premises is provided on a 24/7 basis. Storage WISE's premises are enclosed by steel palisade fencing and the guards are in constant contact with armed response.
    Services
    • Self Storage
    • Container Sales
    • Container Rentals
    • Container Conversions
    Service areas
    Pretoria and South Africa
    Address
    M57, Off R21 Pretoria 0157 South Africa
    0062 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-120300204 www.storagewise.co.za
