Are you looking for reliable Bloemfontein plumbers? Thank goodness you found the Plumbing Guru's. Plumbing Guru's are qualified plumbers in Bloemfontein, South Africa. We have years of plumbing experience and you can be assured that we will solve and fix your plumbing problems. If you are looking for plumber Bloemfontein specialists, then make sure to give us a call. We come as recommended plumbers in the Bloemfontein region. We do residential, commercial and industrial plumbing. We also do water meter installation, geyser installation, solar geysers, gas geysers, unblocking blocked drains, geyser repair, leak detection, water tank installation, etc. If you are looking for professional Bloemfontein plumbers, then call Plumbing Guru's today.



