T4 Architects
Architects in Benoni
    Gauteng based Architecture firm, T4 Architects – Thompson, Dufourq
    Architects, is a dynamic collaboration between two partners, Lynette Thompson and Marc Dufourq. With over 25 years combined experience in the industry they have worked together over the years as design partners in their own Architecture Firm to create magnificent homes, innovative and efficient offices buildings and spectacular shopping complexes, both locally and into Southern Africa.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa
    • Africa
    • Benoni
    Address
    1501 Benoni
    South Africa
    +27-114256064 www.t4architects.co.za
