Green Code Designs Pty Ltd
Architects in Johannesburg
    Green Code Designs is an architectural firm leading the way forward in green architecture and project management in South Africa. Our head office is in Johannesburg, but we operate on a national level as well as throughout Africa.

    Green Code Designs specializes in Architecture, Energy Efficient Buildings and Project Management. Green Code Designs is more than a company, it is a way of life. We strive to provide a legacy of Green Living, Working & Playing. Green Code is the future of Sustainability.

    • Architecture
    • Project Management & Turn Key Solutions
    South Africa and Africa
    2195 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117810971 www.greencode.co.za
