Green Code Designs is an architectural firm leading the way forward in green architecture and project management in South Africa. Our head office is in Johannesburg, but we operate on a national level as well as throughout Africa.
Green Code Designs specializes in Architecture, Energy Efficient Buildings and Project Management. Green Code Designs is more than a company, it is a way of life. We strive to provide a legacy of Green Living, Working & Playing. Green Code is the future of Sustainability.
- Services
- Architecture
- Project Management & Turn Key Solutions
- Service areas
- South Africa and Africa
- Address
-
2195 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-117810971 www.greencode.co.za