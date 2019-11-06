Phakama Services Group is a renovations and construction company that provides a dedicated construction service, specifically tailored to meet each client's needs both in the residential and commercial spaces. Service delivery is governed by service level goals internally set to ensure we deliver our services on time and within customer budget
- Services
- home renovations
- Painting
- Paving
- bathroom renovations
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and Gauteng
- Company awards
- https://fourwaysreview.co.za/320901/celebrate-excellence/
- Address
-
137 6th Avenue
1609 Edenvale, South Africa
South Africa
+27-656113366 www.phakamagroup.co.za