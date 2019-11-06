Your browser is out-of-date.

Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd
Restoration & Renovation in Edenvale, South Africa
Reviews
    Bulding
    Bulding
    Bulding
    +2
    Bulding
    Property Maintenance
    Property Maintenance
    Property Maintenance
    +2
    Property Maintenance
    Renovations and Home Improvements
    Renovations and Home Improvements
    Renovations and Home Improvements
    +3
    Renovations and Home Improvements

    Phakama Services Group is a renovations and construction company that provides a dedicated construction service, specifically tailored to meet each client's needs both in the residential and commercial spaces. Service delivery is governed by service level goals internally set to ensure we deliver our services on time and within customer budget

    Services
    • home renovations
    • Painting
    • Paving
    • bathroom renovations
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Gauteng
    Company awards
    https://fourwaysreview.co.za/320901/celebrate-excellence/
    Address
    137 6th Avenue
    1609 Edenvale, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-656113366 www.phakamagroup.co.za

    Reviews

    Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd
    It has been a real pleasure for me to have a company like Phakama to renovate our complex in Germiston. Your staff not only delivered a beautiful facility for our residents within the time allotted but also helped us value this facility to help keep the cost within budget. This was done without sacrificing quality.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd
    I bought a new house but it was not so new as it needed a few touch ups and Misheck from Phakama made it look so classy. They definitely added value to my property. I would use them all over again for future projects!
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Edit
    Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd Phakama Services Group Pty Ltd
    Phakama delivered exactly what I requested on the project briefin. They turned my bathroom into a whole new modern bathroom. Definitely recommend their services :-)
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2020
    Edit
    Show all 6 reviews
