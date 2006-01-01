Your browser is out-of-date.

CPM Projects
General Contractors in Pretoria, South Africa
    NoviSkin Clinic, CPM Projects
    NoviSkin Clinic
    CPM Projects is a highly diversified South African building & construction company based in Gauteng with a accumulative building experience of more than five decades. Supported by a positively driven and highly skilled workforce, we aspire to meet the challenges of our client’s vision and to deliver a personalized building and construction service based on integrity and quality.
    Services
    • General Construction
    • Specialized Construction
    • Healthcare Construction
    • Residential Construction
    • Commercial Construction
    • Project Management
    • Turnkey Building Solutions
    Service areas
    Gauteng and South Africa
    Address
    506 Jasmyn Street
    0184 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-128049003 cpmconstruction.co.za
