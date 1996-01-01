Your browser is out-of-date.

Crontech Consulting
Architects in Langebaan, South Africa
    Crontech Consulting, founded in March 1996, is a turnkey development company driven by a professional team with comprehensive experience in the Architectural Design & Construction industry. Our overall creative excellence reflects a proud journey which has earned us a reputation for providing quality, reliable and sustainable services and delivery, regularly exceeding client expectations. In all the key market sectors that we serve, we are a leading professional firm which provides our clients with extensive knowledge and industry experience in the West Coast region of South Africa. What sets us apart is how we present our services to our clients – by utilizing modern technology while adhering to a strict code of ethics with respect to laws, regulations and standards of quality, without compromises. We value the individuality of our clients and, through the use of our own experienced professional and management staff, our partners and associates, work towards the successful completion of our projects within all specification parameters. Be assured of our best service at all times.
    Services
    • Architects
    • Construction
    • Home Builders
    • Building Contractor
    • Interior Design
    • Engineers
    • Design & Planning
    • Property Development
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Langebaan
    • Yzerfontein
    • St Helena Bay
    • Paternoster
    • Jacobs Bay
    • Port Owen
    • Vredenburg
    • Saldanha
    • Malmesbury
    • Dwarskersbos
    • Hopefield
    • Piketberg
    • Worchester
    • Tulbach
    • Elandsbaai
    Address
    122 Oostewal Road
    7357 Langebaan, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-861222468 www.crontechconsulting.com
