9 Linden Rd, Essenwood, Durban

Durban

Kwazulu Natal

031 100 2390

https://progatemotorrepairs.co.za/durban/





Pro Gate Motors Durban specialises in helping you when your gate motor gives problems or stops working. Our company know that having a gate motor working is highly important for your safety and security but they do damage down now and again. Our company have workforces on the road across Durban ready to fix your gate motor in no time. We carry a full range of spare parts for all the primary companies such as Centurion and Gemini in both the sliding and swing gate choices. Our call-out rates are considerably reasonable and our company almost always finish fixing the gate motor in less than 1 hour.





Our company even install new Gate Motors and service or refurbish existing motors.





Swift, reasonably-priced service is our motto. Give us a call today our helpful staff are standing by to assist you.





Services





Almost anything related to Gate Motors we can do! All our solutions at Pro Gate Motors Durban bring a comprehensive workmanship service warranty.





- Gate Motor Repairs.

- Supply new Gate Motors from all the leading manufacturer's Centurion and Gemini.

- Gate motor service, oil change and refurbishment.

- Insurance replacements.

- New gate motor installations for residence driveways and complexes.

- Sliding and Swing gates.

- Heavy Duty Gate motors for big gateways.

- Remote control programming.

- Spare parts such as battery replacement unit and rails.

- Automation professionals.

- Securing gate motors to make them theft-proof.

- Other security enhancements such as garage door, CCT and electric fencing.





Gate Motor Brands and Products





At Pro Gate Motors Durban we supply and keep stock of the full series of gate motor related products.





Centurion Systems Gate Motors:.

Centurion Automation is South Africa's most popular provider of automation, access control, garage door openers and gate motors. They deliver totally programmable electric gate motors from lightweight residential to heavy-duty industrial. Some of the range includes the popular D5 Evo range and the A and D10 heavy duty range and the Vantage swing gate selections.





Gemini Gate Motors:.

Gemini is a popular more cost effective choice to the Centurion range. The most popular motors they offer are the GEMINI DC Slider and GEMINI DC Swing. They supply both swing and sliding gate selections.





Various other parts and companies:.

There are a lot of spare parts that are used with gate motors. Our company carry stock of most the typical parts including:.

- Gate motor rails.

- Remote controls.

- 12v Batteries.

- Anti-theft bracket.

- Gate Beams.

- Gate Intercom.

- ET Nice Systems sliding and swing gate automation.

- Hansa Gate Motors.





Installations





If you need a brand name new installation to give us a call. Our company can offer you a comprehensive turnkey solution. Get your gate motor supplied as well as installed. Our technicians are able to do every part of the process perfectly. The stages include:.





Step 1 - Linking power by running electrical cable underground to the closest to connection point.

Step 2 - Attaching the Gate Motor utilizing a base plate and bolted to the concrete (All new concrete is thrown if required).

Step 3 - Placing and fixing the rack/rail that the gate will slide on over the gate motor. The rack comes in two separate selections steel or nylon (suggested for coastal areas). An expert is needed for this setup if this is not done successfully it damage the motor or gearbox.

Step 4 - Applying stoppers to instruct the gate to stop at both the ends.

Step 5 - Programming the Gate Motor end and start points, speed, beams and also strength.

Action 6 - Programming remote controls.





Gate Motor Not Working?





- The gate is not kicking in, moving or making any sound.

First, you should check if the breaker and the switch are functioning properly. If you can open your gate motor box inspect if there are any lights on. If not you have a power complication. If there are lights on you could possibly have a remote control problem the batteries could be finished or it could be damaged.





- The gate doesn't stop where it is expected to or doesn't stop at the end.

This is a commonplace problem that is often related to the oil in the motor causing the sensor to not show where the indicator is. If this happens suddenly after your gate automation was working fine then you need to call a technician.





- Remote controller doesn't work.

If you have tried replacing the battery and evaluated that the gate motor works with other remotes then you have a problem with your remote control. Give us a phone call and our team can provide and program a new remote controller for you.





- The gate always keeps making a beeping sound.

A beeping sound is often the cause of power outages and low battery warning. You might just have damaged power to your gate motor or your battery could be faulty. Our team carry new batteries so give us a phone call and our team will test and if needed switch your 12v battery with a new one.





Locations in Durban we can help you





We have crews on the road in Durban serving the whole of the Durban Metro. If your gate motor has quit working or you need a quote for a new installation our company can help you rapidly. Some of the areas our team visit regularly include:.





Durban

Durban North

Pinetown

Essenwood

Berea

Amanzimtoti

Westville

Hillcrest

Umhlanga

Kloof

Gillits

South Coast

North Coast





About Pro Gate Motors Durban





Get in Touch with Pro Gate Motors Durban





Please reach out anytime to get a free of charge estimate.