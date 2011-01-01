Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Samtronix
Home Appliances in Durban, South Africa
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Appliance Repairs, Samtronix Samtronix KitchenElectronics
    Appliance Repairs
    Fridge & Appliance Repairs In And Around Durban & Kwazulu Natal, Samtronix Samtronix HouseholdLarge appliances Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Fridge & Appliance Repairs In And Around Durban & Kwazulu Natal

    If you looking for fridge repairs, appliance repairs or air conditioning / aircon services and repairs in the Durban area, Samtronix are THE number one choice.

    Samtronix specialises in repairing appliances such as fridges, freezers, cookers, ovens, washing machines, tumble dryers and more.

    We operate 6 days a week and offer emergency calls on a Sunday.

    We also offer no call-out fees within a 40KM radius!

    We also provide expert repair, maintenance, sales and installation services for air conditioning units.

    Established in 2011, Samtronix has gained excellent reputation for in the service industry.



    Services
    Appliance Repairs, Fridge Repairs, and air conditioning
    Service areas
    Durban, South Africa
    Address
    120 Bowker Road, Queensburgh
    4093 Durban, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-768819575 www.samtronix.co.za
      Add SEO element