76 Build Kitchen co.
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Cape Town, South Africa
    76 Build is an owner managed and run joinery business that specialises in kitchen design and installation, cabinetry and custom furniture. With multiple kitchen installations carried out in the greater Cape Town area, we have developed long lasting relationships with our clients. This is because we have built our business around the corner stones of quality and service.

    The high standard of our workmanship speaks for itself as we carefully select the best accessories and materials to suit your budget. We have a reputation for taking our client’s individual needs, vision and budget into account when designing your dream space or piece of bespoke furniture.


    Service areas
    • Western Cape
    • Cape Town, South Africa
    Address
    7945 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-834575325 76build.com
