VoidCon is a South African, BBBEE level 2 permanent shutter slab system company.

We entered the market in 2004 and have enjoyed steady growth over the years with many successful slab installations all over South Africa and in Africa.

Our product is a South African invention and is becoming the slab system of choice among builders, engineers, architects and developers alike as it boasts a long list of benefits.

We can provide a turnkey solution for all projects types or tailor the solution to suit your companies abilities and resources.

Training, support and all technical information are part of our service offering at no extra cost.



