IBERFESA & SgARQ are an architectural studio and construction company , specializing in the Passivhaus certified housing, Nearly Zero energy building design and construction. It is a building model that respects the environmental , health , comfort and sustainability making it possible to live better with less energy and less cost. Achieve a high degree of comfort and well-being with high quality interiors and minimize the energy demand of housing, getting construction to nerly zero energy building.

A living space that provides comfort, relaxation and helps us to reconnect and regenerate our body and mind daily.Luxury , comfort and health environment in a house it doesn't cost more, but it has multiple benefits.

ENJOY A LUXURY VILLA PASSIVHAUS Now in South Africa - Nearly Zero Energy Buildings By IBERFESA GROUP and SgARQ