IBERFESA & SgARQ are an architectural studio and construction company , specializing in the Passivhaus certified housing, Nearly Zero energy building design and construction. It is a building model that respects the environmental , health , comfort and sustainability making it possible to live better with less energy and less cost. Achieve a high degree of comfort and well-being with high quality interiors and minimize the energy demand of housing, getting construction to nerly zero energy building.
A living space that provides comfort, relaxation and helps us to reconnect and regenerate our body and mind daily.Luxury , comfort and health environment in a house it doesn't cost more, but it has multiple benefits.
ENJOY A LUXURY VILLA PASSIVHAUS Now in South Africa - Nearly Zero Energy Buildings By IBERFESA GROUP and SgARQ
- Services
- Architecture, design, and building
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and South Africa
- Address
-
2026 Johannesburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-110836769 www.iberfesagroup.com
