WHO WE ARE

Two Ocean Construction Group (Pty) Ltd Our primary focus and areas of expertise include all aspects of construction and renovation. Working together with Cape Town’s top engineers and architects, we always pursue a goal of perfection. Our highly experienced team have been brought together with a common aim – a focus on customer satisfaction

WHAT WE DO

Two Ocean Construction Group (Pty) Ltd are able to accomplish a wide range of construction work. Our limits are few and we are willing to tackle any project, with the ultimate goal being PERFECTION

PROJECT MANAGEMEN T

This is one of the integral parts of the TOC process. We enjoy being involved in our client’s project from inception to completion. From input at site meetings to helping with room designs and layout, one of our core business processes is being able to manage the entire project. Our cost structures are always discussed upfront, so there will be no surprises along the way.

HOW WE DO IT

One of Two Ocean Construction main focuses is working in conjunction with the client at all times. Their input, under-standing and needs are of utmost importance to our entire team. With the clients help, the architects guidance and the engineers mind we guarantee a perfect out come. We work under the strictest guidelines, know that any deviations from plans or council approvals will only cause problems in the future. Working in security areas, we adhere to all Body Corporate rules and ensure all building sites are kept clean on a daily basis.