Durbanville Painters
Painters in Cape Town, South Africa
Services

  • residential painting
  • roof painting
  • commercial painting

    Durbanville Painters are Specialist Painting Contractors, delivering high quality Painting Services to the Durbanville area and nearby towns like Bellville, Kuils River and Brackenfell. We provide Professional Interior, Exterior and Roof Painting Services to the Residential, Commercial and Industrial segments of the market.

    Based in Durbanville, we also provide our expert services in other areas in the Northern suburbs of Cape Town. There’s nothing like a fresh, new coat of paint to bring life to the exterior of your building or the interior of your property. With more than 10 years’ experience, Durbanville Painters knows what a quality paint job is all about. With our professional team of painters and years of experience we know how to work efficiently with as little inconvenience to you as possible while still delivering a final product that surpasses your expectations.

    Service areas
    Durbanville and South Africa
    Address
    45 Kronendal Crescent, Stellenryk, Bellville Western Cape
    7550 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-612356768 durbanvillepainters.co.za
